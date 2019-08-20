New ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Trailer Teases John Rambo’s Final, Epic Mission

0

The latest trailer for Rambo: Last Blood is one hell of a tease for action hero John Rambo’s final ride. Sylvester Stallone returns for the fifth time as Rambo, the Vietnam War vet haunted by his past and frequently reeled into vigilante work wherever he happens to be.

The new Last Blood trailer sets up the basics: Rambo’s niece, Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal), is taken by a group of South American criminals. Naturally, losing a close family member doesn’t sit well with Rambo. He ventures forth on a rescue mission, hoping to find Gabrielle and bring her home. Along the way, Rambo is going to face down the criminals who took her, eventually turning his family home into a battleground.

In addition to laying the groundwork for the story, the trailer does a great job of showing off Stallone in full action-hero mode. Blood-spattered, dirty, sweaty, and with every muscle popping as he does things like forge weapons in his barn or prepares to fire off an arrow, Stallone’s Rambo is a showcase for how committed the actor is on playing a rough, tough vigilante. Who cares about how old Stallone is when he can clearly still kick serious ass?

In addition to Stallone and Monreal, Last Blood stars Paz Vega, Adriana Barraza (Babel, Thor), Óscar Jaenada (The Shallows), and Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Life Itself). Adrian Grunberg (Narcos, Man on Fire) directs Last Blood.

Rambo: Last Blood arrives in theaters September 20, 2019. Check out of the latest trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Rambo: Last Blood: