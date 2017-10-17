Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury Strikes a Pose in New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Image

0

Although there are a number of new X-Men movies in various stages of production at the moment, director Bryan Singer—who returned to the franchise he helped create to helm X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse—is off making a movie of a very different sort. Singer is currently in production on Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-in-the-works biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, with Mr. Robot star Rami Malek taking on the daunting lead role.

Singer has now shared a new behind-the-scenes snap from the film, offering us a new look at Malek’s Mercury in the middle of a concert. He’s striking a rather iconic pose, and while Malek definitely looks the part, I’m incredibly curious to see how the film handles the singing. Mercury had a singular voice that is not easily imitated.

This is a film that has been in development for years, and at one point Sacha Baron Cohen was set to play Mercury. Singer finally got the go-ahead from the surviving members of Queen, and the story apparently covers the year leading up to their legendary appearance at Live Aid in 1985. The filmmaker was actually eyeing a 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea remake as his next project following X-Men: Apocalypse, but Bohemian Rhapsody came together quickly and he opted to move forward with this first.

The cast also includes Ben Hardy (aka Angel from X-Men: Apocalypse) as Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon, with Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen playing their manager John Reid.

Check out the new image of Malek as Mercury in the behind-the-scenes Instagram snap below, courtesy of Bryan Singer’s Instagram. Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters on December 25, 2018.