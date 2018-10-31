Rami Malek on Playing Freddie Mercury and Oscar Buzz

0

Last week, in London, I got to attend the world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody at Wembley Arena. Unlike most premieres, which are lucky to hold a thousand people, Wembley Arena is a huge building that normally hosts concerts. So for the world premiere of the Queen movie, 20th Century Fox filled the arena up with around seven thousand people and it was as interactive an experience as I’ve ever seen. During the movie, when Queen is in the studio coming up with the beginning of “We Will Rock You”, the crowd was clapping and stomping with the band. Then, during the Live-Aid portion of the film, when the band is singing Radio Ga Ga, the crowd was clapping along. It was like being at a Queen concert and an experience I’ll never forget.

However, shortly before the world premiere started, I got to talk with Rami Malek on the red carpet. While the entire cast was great in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek’s performance was on another level. No matter what review you read or who you talk to, everyone is raving about his amazing performance as Freddie Mercury. So when I got to ask him two quick questions, one of the things I wanted to know was his thoughts on the Oscar buzz surrounding his performance and if he ever felt comfortable in the role. I asked about being comfortable in the role because when I speak to actors, they often mention how they only got really comfortable in their performance at the end of the shoot, if at all.

Check out what Rami had to say in the player above and make sure to check out Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters this weekend.

Scripted by Anthony McCarten (Darkest Hour) and produced by Graham King, Bohemian Rhapsody follows the band Queen from their early days playing pubs to becoming one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. The film also stars Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Lucy Boynton, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Ben Hardy, Allen Leech, and Aaron McCusker.