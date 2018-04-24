‘Rampage’ Director Brad Peyton on His Approach to Making a Big, Fun Monster Movie

0

San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island director Brad Peyton reunites with his leading man Dwayne Johnson for Rampage, a big, action-packed monster movie inspired by the classic arcade game of the same name. Johnson stars as Davis Okoye, a a primatologist who’s a lot better with animals than people and calls a silverback gorilla named George as his best friend. But when a rogue genetic experiment is unleashed on earth, George and a few other fearsome beasts are transformed into gigantic, invulnerable monsters on a mission of destruction, and only Davis can stop them.

With Rampage now in theaters, I recently sat down for a chat with Peyton to talk about the film and bringing his spin to the big, fun monster movie. We discussed his love for genre films from Marvel to Ultraman, shooting up-close to his monsters and the intimate experience he wanted to bring to the tradition of monster movies, and his approach to keeping an enormous CGI movie on track in the midst of production. Checkout what he had to say in the video above.

Rampage also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and P.J. Byrne. For more, be sure to check out our interview with Johnson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Rampage: