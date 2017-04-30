Dwayne Johnson Takes to Instagram to Reveal Plot Details of ‘Rampage’

0

Amongst the plethora of populist movie stars, very few have the natural charisma and genuine talent of Dwayne Johnson. His comedic timing is a thing of wonder and though he hardly uses his body enough in comedy, he’s a performer who thinks about his physicality as much as what his mouth is doing. Amidst the chaotic, self-serious nonsense-fest that is The Fate of the Furious, Johnson and co-star Jason Statham nearly made a great action movie out of their 20 minutes or so of screen time together. The news that they are fashioning a spin-off involving the two of them is the best news to come out of the franchise since James Wan signed on to Furious 7.

Johnson has plenty on his plate before that comes to pass and amongst those projects is an adaptation of Rampage, the beloved tower arcade game in which monsters destroy cities for no apparent reason. In any other situation, the idea would sound like a toxin but Johnson has just the amount of star wattage to make me sincerely interested in how this thing comes out. Thankfully, Johnson took to Instagram today to give some plot details and a sense of how the game has been constructed as a story, which will center on an anti-poaching unit led by Johnson and his albino-gorilla friend, George, who becomes one of the famous monsters from the game thanks to a groundbreakings serum. I can’t say that this sounds particularly original but the storylines in movies like this almost never matter – it’s the performers, the direction, the CGI, and the overall look of the film that will decide whether this is a success. I’ve got my fingers crossed.

Here’s Johnson’s text from the Instagram post:

I head up an anti poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don’t like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them. We have the best VFX monster making team (WETA) on the planet. Our actors and crew have been working very hard to raise the monster genre bar. As always, let’s have some fun. Let’s shoot.

Here’s the Instagram post itself: