Dwayne Johnson Thwarts a Giant Monster Attack in New ‘Rampage’ Trailer

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released a new trailer for Rampage, Dwayne Johnson‘s latest action adventure film, reteaming him with his San Andreas director Brad Peyton. Inspired by the 1980s video game, Rampage stars Johnson as a people-shy primatologist Davis Okoye whose best friend is a remarkably intelligent silverback gorilla named George. That is until a rogue genetic experiment transforms the ape into a giant monster, sending him on a rampage across the nation with a 30-foot flying wolf and one big ass ‘gator by his side. To save the day and his giant, furry buddy Davis throws himself in the thick of battle — a perfect formula to unleash a classic Dwayne Johnson franchise performance.

I wasn’t particularly wowed by the first trailer — too much exposition and a real cringeworthy needle drop of ‘Bullets and Butterfly Wings’ — but this one’s got more personality and comedy, and it sells the film a whole lot better. San Andreas was frustratingly self-serious amidst the absurd action, so here’s hoping Peyton leans more into Johnson’s charm than his brawn this time around.

Rampage also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as well as P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, and Matt Gerald. The film arrives in theaters on April 20, 2018, watch the first trailer below.

