Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Technology in First ‘Rampage’ Set Photo

Production is officially underway in Atlanta on New Line Cinema’s action-adventure video game adaptation Rampage, as revealed the other day, but as with any Dwayne Johnson movie, The Rock himself is offering even more insight into the production. Johnson took to his Facebook page to reveal the first set photo from the film, which not only offers a look at his character but also his gorilla companion. Johnson plays a primatologist in the film who shares a close bond with a silverback gorilla named George. But when a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, George—along with other similarly altered alpha predators—turns into a raging monster who wreaks havoc across North America.

In the game, one simply played as one of these giant monsters and destroyed buildings. In the film, which reteams Johnson with his San Andreas director Brad Peyton, the sequences will no doubt be more extensive, and as Johnson reveals in this set photo, his gorilla companion is played by a 6’9” motion-capture actor named Jason Liles. Moreover, Johnson teases that WETA Digital is the effects team bringing these creatures to life—the same team behind the stunning technology of War for the Planet of the Apes and the Avatar sequels.

So basically, not only will this film see Johnson kicking ass (in what appears to be his exact same Jumanji costume), but hopefully we’ll see some really detailed, fascinating-looking VFX creatures come to life.

Check out the set photo below from the first day of production. Rampage also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and opens in theaters on April 20, 2018.