Movie Talk: Will ‘Rampage’ Be The Rock’s Biggest Movie?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Jay Washington, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:
- Deadline reports that Steven Spielberg is possibly eyeing Indiana Jones 5 and a remake of West Side Story as his next films.
- The panel recaps the PGA and SAG awards. Will these winners go on to score Oscars nominations?
- Box Office Report: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle tops the box office for the third straight weekend, making it the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.
- According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is in talks to direct a live action Sword in the Stone movie from a script written by Game of Thrones scribe Bryan Cogman.
- Variety is reporting that Logan Lerman is in negotiations to play newscaster Dan Rather in Newsflash, which centers on CBS’ coverage of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
- A new extended trailer for Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson, based on the 1986 arcade game might be teasing a love triangle.
- Live Twitter Questions