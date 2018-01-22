Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Will ‘Rampage’ Be The Rock’s Biggest Movie?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Jay Washington, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:

  • The panel recaps the PGA and SAG awards. Will these winners go on to score Oscars nominations?
  • Box Office Report: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle tops the box office for the third straight weekend, making it the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.
  • According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is in talks to direct a live action Sword in the Stone movie from a script written by Game of Thrones scribe Bryan Cogman.
  • Variety is reporting that Logan Lerman is in negotiations to play newscaster Dan Rather in Newsflash, which centers on CBS’ coverage of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
  • A new extended trailer for Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson, based on the 1986 arcade game might be teasing a love triangle.
  • Live Twitter Questions
