‘Silence’ Producer Randall Emmett on the Film’s Various Cuts, ‘The Irishman’, and ‘Escape Plan 2′

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With Martin Scorsese’s Silence now playing in limited release and expanding this weekend into more cities, I recently sat down with producer Randall Emmett for an exclusive video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation Emmett talked about the experience of getting to collaborate with Scorsese, getting financing for a project Scorsese has been trying to get made for decades, what it was like to sit in the editing room and watch the film come together, the possibility of an extended cut hitting Blu-ray, Scorsese’s next film, The Irishman, and more. In addition, with Emmett involved in a number of other projects, I got updates on adapting Hungry Hungry Hippos into a family musical, Escape Plan 2, working with Taylor Kitsch on Pieces, and a lot more.

As most of you know, Silence stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as two Jesuits on an expedition through Japan in the 17th century to find their mentor (Liam Neeson), whom many (including Ciarán Hinds) believe to have betrayed their god. The project has long been a dream for Scorsese who has spent decades trying tobring Shusaku Endo’s 1966 acclaimed novel to life.

Watch the interview in the player above and below is a list of what we talked about followed by some images.

Randall Emmett: