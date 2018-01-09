‘Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy’ Adds Mark Hamill and Ron Perlman in Iconic Roles

0

Hasbro and Machinima revealed that Mark Hamill and Ron Perlman will be joining the companies’ animated digital series Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy. Hamill, who returns to the Transformers franchise after previously starring in Transformers: Rescue Bots, will make his debut as Megatronus (The Fallen) in the finale of the currently running series Transformers: Titans Return that premiered today. One of the Thirteen Original Primes, Megatronus was exiled from Cybertron after murdering one of the other Thirteen, Solus Prime, effectively becoming the first Decepticon. In the finale episode of Transformers: Titans Return, he stays true to his past in a deadly showdown with one of the show’s beloved heroes.

Perlman will make his debut when the third and final chapter of the trilogy, Transformers: Power Of The Primes, debuting in the spring of 2018. Perlman, who will be voicing Optimus Primal, will be joined by a host of new and returning talent including fan favorites Hamill, Judd Nelson as Rodimus Cron, Wil Wheaton as Perceptor, Jaime King (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Solus Prime, WWE superstar Samoa Joe as Predaking, DashieGames (Menasor), MatPat (Computron) and Rob Dyke (Devastator).

Check out “All Things Must Pass”, the season finale of Transformers: Titans Return below!

Power of the Primes continues the massive worldwide interest in Transformers: Combiner Wars. Since launching the trilogy’s first installment of the digital series in August 2016, Transformers: Combiner Wars has garnered more than 150 million global views across a variety of platforms. The Titans Returns finale and Powers Of The Primes debut on go90 worldwide, except in China, where it airs on Sohu.com, and Japan. Power of The Primes features 10 episodes at approximately 11 minutes per episode.

Transformers: Power of the Primes is being overseen by Executive Producer and showrunner FJ DeSanto, written by Adam Beechen and directed by YUZO. Animation for the show is being overseen by Tatsunoko Productions, a Japanese production company.

Here’s some other new voice talent coming to the franchise:

Gregg Berger (GRIMLOCK/VOLCANICUS) – The original voice of Grimlock from the 1986 film The Transformers: The Movie.

And not to be overlooked, the show’s returning voice talent as well: