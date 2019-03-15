Exclusive Clip from ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Features Guest Star Kim Coates

0

The adventures of Disney’s Tangled characters continue in Season 2 of Tangled: The Series, now known worldwide as Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. Fans who have followed along with the story so far know that Rapunzel and her friends have ventured far outside of the kingdom this season in search of where the mystical black rocks lead, after discovering she is somehow connected to them. In this weekend’s new, one-hour special “Rapunzel and the Great Tree”, imposing obstacles will stand in their path and reveal a powerful adversary who aims to stop their progress. But you don’t have to wait until Sunday morning because we have an exclusive clip to share with you right now!

Featuring the voice talents of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Eden Espinosa, James Monroe-Iglehart and Jeremy Jordan, this special one-hour episode of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, premiering this Sunday, March 17th at 7:00 a.m. ET/PT features special guest-star Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) as the imposing Hector. He may not have much to say in our exclusive clip, but he does make one heck of an impressive entrance!

Check out the clip from this Sunday’s episode of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure below:



Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming one-hour special:

The Black Rock trail leads Rapunzel and her friends to the most treacherous obstacle they’ve faced yet: THE GREAT TREE, an ancient, mountain-sized tree. Once there, our hero not only encounters a new adversary in the mighty Hector, but she also discovers the moon incantation—the magical counterpart to the sun incantation.

