Exclusive: Disney’s ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Season 3 Returns This October

The animated adventure comedy Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure is all set to make its magical third-season premiere with a special one-hour episode on Monday, October 7th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app. Stars Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!) as the beloved Rapunzel and Eugene are joined by Eden Espinosa (Broadway’s “Wicked”) as Cassandra, James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s “Aladdin”) as Lance, Paul F. Tompkins (Bob’s Burgers) as Shorty, and Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) as Varian as members of the talented voice cast.

In the season three premiere, Rapunzel returns to the kingdom of Corona only to find that it has been taken over by an old enemy. Still reeling from Cassandra’s betrayal, Rapunzel must use her inner strength to save Corona and its people, including her parents, King Frederic and Queen Arianna. Sticking by her side is her partner in life, Eugene; her loyal chameleon sidekick, Pascal; no-nonsense and dutiful horse, Maximus; and Eugene’s best friend, Lance.

Joining the voice cast in guest roles for Season 3 are Sean Giambrone (ABC’s The Goldbergs) as the teenage version of Eugene, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as the new age thug Kai, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as a budding Flynn Rider, Betsy Sodaro (Disjointed) as the memory-stealing witch Clementine, Artemis Pebdani (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as the werewolf hunter Creighton, Gina Torres (Suits) as the rival Queen of Ingvarr, and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones) as Zhan Tiri, the ancient threat to Corona.

The series has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards including Outstanding Music Direction and Composition (2018) and Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special (2018 and 2019). Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure will continue to air on Disney Channel platforms around the world. The music is by Academy Award-winning Disney Legend Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater.

Produced by Disney Television Animation Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure was developed by animation veterans Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore. Sonnenburg serves as executive producer; Benjamin Balistreri is co-executive producer; Jase Ricci is story editor and co-producer; Alan Bodner is art director. Celebrated artist Claire Keane, who painted Rapunzel’s tower murals in the feature film, is the series’ visual development artist. Emmy Award-winning Kevin Kliesch serves as score composer.

