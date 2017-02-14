‘Raw’ Clip Shows Off the Sick, Seductive Ways of the Critically-Acclaimed Cannibal Film

0

I’m so excited for you guys to finally see Raw. Julia Ducournau‘s French-language coming-of-age cannibal drama earned a flash of media attention after its TIFF debut last year thanks to reports of sick and fainting audience members. But it’s the intimate character drama, fierce social commentary, and seductive, visceral thrills that have earned Raw the enduring attention of critics and a stream of adoring reviews (including one from yours truly) throughout the festival circuit.

Set in the midst of college freshman chaos, Raw follows Justine (Garance Marillier) through her induction to the wild veterinary school through a series of rough hazing rituals, including the ingestion of a little rabbit kidney. That piece of flesh changes everything for the virginal, vegetarian Justine and she finds herself faced with more than one newfound carnal desire … including a hunger for human flesh.

Focus World has released a new clip and it does a pretty good job showing off the singular pitch and visual flourish Ducournau achieves in her feverish, sticky, pulsing fright flick. You’ve got the hazing, the unsupervised havoc of those early college years, and that fertile middle ground between the horror and the allure of flesh. Check it out below. Raw arrives in select theaters March 10, 2017 and expands worldwide this spring.

Here’s the official synopsis for Raw: