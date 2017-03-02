‘Raw’ Clip: Julia Ducournau’s Critically-Acclaimed Cannibal Movie Breaks Out in Body Horror

0

Yeah, I know, no one around here will shut up about how great Raw is. But it’s true. The French language directorial debut from Julia Ducournau is a coming-of-age film by way of cannibalism. And there’s a reason it’s been racking up buzz all over the festival circuit since last year. Ducournau has made the best kind of horror film — take out the blood and guts and it’s still a good movie, but she doesn’t skimp on the stomach-churning moments. Raw is one of those movies that doesn’t have nearly as much gore as you think it does. Instead, it uses moments that play on primal, instinctual response to test your stomach.

Set in the midst of college freshman chaos, Raw follows Justine (Garance Marillier) through her induction to the wild veterinary school through a series of rough hazing rituals, including the ingestion of a little rabbit kidney. That piece of flesh changes everything for the virginal, vegetarian Justine and she finds herself faced with a series of physical transformations, including more than one newfound carnal desire … including a hunger for human flesh.

Focus World has released a new clip and it’s a fine representation of how Ducournau gets under your skin and wriggles there, making every moment of the film a gut-tugging livewire. Check it out below. Raw arrives in select theaters March 10, 2017 and expands worldwide this spring.

Here’s the official synopsis for Raw: