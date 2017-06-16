‘Ray Donovan’ Season 5 Trailer: Back in Business, with Lots of Trouble Ahead

0

Ray Donovan heard you liked it when Ray (Liev Schreiber) fixes things, so they have him fixing fixers so he can fix while he fixes fixers. Season 5’s first full trailer shows Ray back in the fixin’ business full-time (he did a little of it on the side last season, but it wasn’t the focus), now working for Susan Sarandon‘s media mogul Samantha Winslow. Afraid that her fixers know to much, she sets Ray against them, which is an energizing move for a show that, after seeing this new trailer, feels like it’s returning to some very familiar territory.

Season 5 looks like it will feature Ray trying to protect a famous young ingenue (Lili Simmons) whom he will inevitably end up sleeping with, in a kind of re-hash of the Ashley storyline (Simmons’ character looks just as manipulative). He’s being counseled by a powerfully rich person who will both challenge him and treat him like a son (see: Ezra, Andrew Finney), and he continues to struggle with letting Mickey (Jon Voight) into his family’s life.

So those aspects of the trailer are less interesting to me than Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) calling the cops on her dad, or Terry (Eddie Marsan) recovering from a brain surgery that might help him with his Parkinson’s. The fixer-on-fixer idea is also a fun consideration, as far as seeing Ray go up against people who he’s more evenly matched with (rather than someone as disappointing as Ed Cochran, or the litany of law enforcement foes who he has been able to brush off easily). Check out the new trailer below:



My main hope for Ray Donovan Season 5 was that we would see more light — moments like when the Donovans were playing a video game together in Season 4. So brief, so nice. Drama doesn’t always have to come from darkness, it can come from joy and triumph as well. But Schreiber recently teased that the new season will be “shocking,” and potentially darker than ever. The best shows mitigate that darkness with a balance of humor, and Ray Donovan has definitely had that in the past … so here’s hoping it’s not all doom and gloom this season.

At the very least, I’d like to see some more time spent with Lena (Katherine Moening) and Avi (Steven Bauer), and since we’re getting a fixer-focused storyline that seems like it could be the case. But the Donovans will definitely get their drama in there — and would we truly have it any other way?

Ray Donovan returns August 8th on Showtime.