‘Ray Donovan’ Season 6 Trailer Shows a Grizzled Ray Setting Up Shop in New York

0

After the tragic loss of Abby (Paula Malcomson) to end Ray Donovan Season 5, Ray (Liev Schreiber) was clearly adrift. Fans speculated at the time about whether or not his jumping off a building and into the river to close out the season was real (as he was “following” Abby there), but a new trailer released by Showtime seems to confirm it happened. From there, a grizzled Ray relocates to New York, still working for Susan Sarandon‘s Samantha Winslow, and fixin’ things in the Big Apple. Though the trailer doesn’t reveal much, the overall theme is very much one of violence and chaos.

If you’ve been reading my articles on Ray Donovan through the years, you’ll know that I’ve always felt the show is strongest when it’s tied to family and family moments rather than Ray’s life as a fixer. The show has often been split between the two, and never was that more obvious than in Season 5, when there was really nothing for Sarandon’s character to even do. That side of Ray’s life — get a new rabbi, have an affair with an ingenue he’s sworn to protect, come up against Hollywood players, and almost learn something about himself — has been a “wash, rinse, repeat” part of the show for years, whereas the family drama is always potent, heartbreaking, and occasionally even really funny.

To see the show going even darker (so it seems) for its sixth season is not particularly encouraging, and it will be important to see how the show bridges the divide between Ray in New York and his family in Los Angeles. For now, you can check out the trailer below; Ray Donovan Season 6 premieres October 28th and 9 p.m.



Here’s the official Season 6 synopsis: