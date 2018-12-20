Showtime Renews ‘Ray Donovan’ for Season 7

0

Showtime has renewed its long-running drama Ray Donovan for Season 7, which doesn’t come as a major surprise. The show has become one of the premium network’s defining productions, as it follows a Los Angeles-based “fixer,” (Liev Schreiber) who finds it hard to balance his work with the needs of his sprawling Southie-born family.

In its sixth season, the show moved to New York to potentially breathe some new air into a show that needed a shake-up. The family aspects of Ray Donovan have always eclipsed the fixer stories, and at the start of this new season is seemed like Ray might actually turn into some kind of working-class hero instead of a pawn for the rich. But that was not to be, and as the show settled back into some of the same stories we’ve seen play out again and again, it’s either been nice and familiar or disappointingly repetitive, depending on your outlook.

If you are behind on the series, Season 6 deals with Ray’s journey in New York, which “has been fueled by his subconscious need for help. After his life was saved by a Staten Island cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), Ray must navigate the complicated debts and emotions that grew out of that relationship while also trying to save the mayoral campaign of Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini), the favored candidate of Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon). On the family front, Mickey (Jon Voight) is on a mission to hunt down Ray to seek revenge and Ray struggles to cope after Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) tells him that she must break away from her father and the havoc his life has brought.”

Ray Donovan also stars Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers. According to Showtime the upcoming 7th season will remain in New York, and see production start there in the spring of 2019.

Ray Donovan airs Sunday nights on Showtime; it’s Season 6 finale airs January 13th.