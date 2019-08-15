‘Ray Donovan’ Season 7 Teaser Trailer Finds Jon Voight’s Mickey Behind Bars

0

Showtime has released a teaser trailer for the seventh season of its rock-solid crime drama Ray Donovan. It’s only 30 seconds long but it’ll have to tide over fans of the show until Thanksgiving, as the Donovan clan returns to Showtime on Sunday, November 17 — now at the earlier time of 8 p.m. Appropriate, seeing as this has always been a show about family.

It looks like Liev Schreiber‘s Ray will have plenty to ‘fix’ this season, which welcomes Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) and Louisa Krause (The Girlfriend Experience) in recurring roles, making the ensemble that much stronger on the whole.

Hamilton will play Kevin Sullivan, a billionaire mogul whose shady operations will have implications for Ray’s business, while Condon will portray his sister Molly, who manages the family’s high-profile businesses. As for Krause, she’ll play an alluring healer named Liberty who practices alternative medicine and gets involved with Terry (Eddie Marsan), who suffers from Parkinson’s.

Meanwhile, Zach Grenier is returning as Mayor Feratti, whose “corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past back to New York,” so it’s a good thing that Alan Alda is returning to play Ray’s therapist, as the brawny man of few words may need someone to talk to.

Elsewhere, it looks like Mickey (Jon Voight) is back behind bars, Daryl (Pooch Hall) has a new love interest, and Bunchy (Dash Mihok) is all better now, too! That’s good, because he’s my favorite. Don’t tell his brothers…

Showtime is about to wrap up another good crime drama, City on a Hill, and if you haven’t seen the network’s Roger Ailes series The Loudest Voice, you’re missing out on one of the best performances of Russell Crowe‘s career. As for my fellow Homeland fans out there, you’ll have to wait until February to watch the final season. In the meantime, check out our first look at the upcoming season of Ray Donovan below.