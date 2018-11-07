5 Great Easter Eggs to Find in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

0

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a very big game, and at times can feel overwhelming. But not only is this huge open world sequel full of side missions and quests in addition to the main mission, the folks at Rockstar Games also loaded the game up with some fascinating Easter Eggs. Some of these RDR2 Easter Eggs are easy to stumble upon, like a Heaven’s Gate-esque cult that committed suicide in a cabin. Whereas other Easter Eggs are far more difficult to find, but are worth the hunting—like discovering a literal vampire sucking the blood out of a human corpse.

But not to fear! Caboose over at Collider Games has put together a Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs video that not only shows off five really cool Easter Eggs from the game, but also shows you how to find them yourself. The most intense is the aforementioned vampire Easter Egg, which is super hard to find. Luckily Caboose walks you through all the steps you need to discover this blood sucker, and also reveals what you’ll get for killing him.

Check out the Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs video below. And for more on the game, click here to catch up on all of our recent coverage—including more how-to videos.