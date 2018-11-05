Watch: How to Get One of the Best Horses in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

The thing you’ll do more than anything else in Red Dead Redemption 2 is ride your horse. The game doesn’t have much of a fast-travel system, so unless you plan to go broke paying for stagecoaches and train tickets, you’ll need to ride a horse to get around. And if you want to get anywhere fast, you’ll need one of the best horses.
Caboose over at Collider Games has been cranking out helpful video guides for Rockstar’s western, and today he’s got one for how to get one of the best horses in the game. However, be warned: the video does contain a major spoiler for the game, so if you’d rather go spoiler-free than get tips on how to get one of the best horses, you may want to hold off on this video. I will say (and this is a non-spoiler) that if you go to the city of Saint Denis, their stable has an Arabian horse that’s pretty damn fast. That’s what I’ve been using for a large chunk of the game, and I’ve got no complaints. She’s probably not as fast as this horse (I doubt Caboose cut a seven-minute video that says “Go to the stables at Saint Denis and buy a horse,”), but the Arabian will get the job done.
Check out the Red Dead Redemption 2 video guide below. The game is currently available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Here’s the official synopsis for Red Dead Redemption 2:
America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.
After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.