Watch: 5 Essential ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Hunting Tips

0

Hunting in Red Dead Redemption 2 can be incredibly difficult, but not to worry, we’ve got a handy tip guide that should make taking down the game’s biggest and most valuable animals much easier. If you’ve been playing Red Dead Redemption 2, then you know this game is massive. In addition to the main story quests, you’ve got a number of side quests that vary in length and type, a vast open world to explore, and lot of hidden items to find. Hunting is a valuable part of Red Dead Redemption 2 in that it not only aids your gang’s camp with provisions and points, but taking down specific animals is what allows you to craft specific weapons and satchel upgrades that make your gaming experience that much better.

But hunting is also very hard. So Caboose over at Collider Games put together the below video that runs down five RDR2 hunting tips that I’d say are invaluable. He explains how you need to know which weapons to use for which animals, how to ensure your pelt is in good condition, how to go about tackling the legendary animals, and much more. It’s very clear and to the point, and should make the playing experience that much more enjoyable since hunting can take up a lot of time.

So if you’re like me and could use some help, check out the Red Dead Redemption 2 hunting tips video below. Find more gaming content on the Collider Games YouTube channel.

If you missed any of our previous helpful Red Dead Redemption 2 videos, peruse the links below: