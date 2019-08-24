‘Ready or Not’ Directors Radio Silence Reveal Their Alternate Ending

0

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, are back with their latest offering, Ready or Not. The dark horror comedy stars Samara Weaving as Grace, a young bride who experiences one of the worst wedding nights in the history of weddings. Grace realizes to her terror that she must play a deadly game with her new husband’s family in order to survive the night and make it to the dawn with her marriage intact. It’s one of the best and most surprising films of the year that promises you one of a memorable movie experience that will have you laughing and screaming the whole time.

Before the film’s release, I sat down with the Radio Silence guys to discuss if the hidden meaning of the film has something to do with their take on marriage as an whole. I reveal to them the history of the song ‘Love Me Tender’ and how it applies to the character of Grace. Also, we discuss what alternate ending they had for the film and if the sequel might see them use it. Check out what they had to say in the video above, and/or read the highlights of our chat below. Ready or Not also stars Mark O’ Brien, Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Melanie Scrofano, Kristian Bruun, Elyse Levesque and Nicky Guadagni.

Radio Silence addresses my theory that they stuffed what you might experience over years of a marriage into one night of love, laughs and terror in this movie.

Radio Silence talks about who had the idea for the yellow sneakers that Grace wears in the movie and hear about the origins of the song ‘Love Me Tender’.

They also reveal to me how much they enjoyed Brian Tyler‘s score for the film and what alternate ending they had to scrap which could possibly appear in the sequel…if there is one.

