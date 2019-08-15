Exclusive: ‘Ready or Not’ Featurette Introduces the Must-Know Horror Masterminds Radio Silence

0

–

If you’re looking for a high-energy late summer communal thrill I’ve got the perfect upcoming release for you; it’s Radio Silence‘s Ready or Not. The movie stars Samara Weaving as Grace, a newlywed spending her wedding night at her husband’s family’s estate. The thing is, her husband’s family owns a boardgame empire and they’ve got an unusual tradition for welcoming someone new into the family – Grace has to play a game.

Yes, Ready or Not is basically Hide and Seek: The Movie, but it takes that concept and runs with it better than I ever could have imagined, giving the family tradition some real depth and mystery, and also packing the film with one wild set piece after the next. That being said, it’s a real treat to bring you this exclusive Ready or Not featurette putting the spotlight on the team behind the film, Radio Silence. The group includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villella. You’re going to want to get familiar with those names ASAP and the featurette at the top of this article serves as an excellent introduction.

The piece also puts the spotlight on Weaving who further proves she’s a star in Ready or Not. And if you haven’t seen her work in Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1, Mayhem and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, you’re going to want to circle back and catch those after.

Be sure to keep an eye out for even more Ready or Not content coming to Collider very soon. Not only will the August 15th edition of The Witching Hour feature an hour-long chat with Radio Silence, but we’re also putting the Collider Spotlight on Weaving on August 19th. Keep an eye out for all of that and don’t miss Ready or Not when it hits theaters on August 23rd. And if you need even more convincing, give the red-band trailer a watch below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Ready or Not: