‘Ready or Not’ Red-Band Trailer Teases a Deadly, NSFW Game of Hide and Seek

0

Fox Searchlight has released the first red-band trailer for the upcoming thriller Ready or Not, and this is decidedly not the kind of movie you expect to see from this studio. Indeed, while this is definitely not The Shape of Water or The Favourite, there is certainly something stylish and unique about Ready or Not, which is essentially a horror-thriller about a deadly game of hide and seek. And it looks kind of great?

The film stars Samara Weaving as a young bride who joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a long-held tradition on their wedding night: a game. Her husband hails from a dynasty of board game creators, but their twist on this game of choice—hide and seek—is that they’re actually trying to kill the bride in a ritualistic sacrifice.

The film hails from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, working from a screenplay by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, and there’s a really nice You’re Next vibe to the whole proceeding. It’s cheeky and fun without feeling silly, and the danger and threat throughout feels genuinely real and horrifying. I’m kind of all-in after this debut trailer.

Check out the Ready or Not red-band trailer for yourself below, but be aware it does contain R-rated gore and violence. The film also stars Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell. Ready or Not hits theaters on August 23rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ready or Not: