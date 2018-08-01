‘Ready Player One’ 4K Blu-ray Review: Enter the OASIS

0

It’s been seven years since Steven Spielberg made a so-called “blockbuster” with 2011’s The Adventures of Tintin, but the legendary filmmaker made a triumphant return to genre territory with Ready Player One. The sci-fi adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 80s-infused book offered Spielberg the opportunity to blend cutting-edge technology with a “boy with a dream” story, and the result is a visual marvel. The film is now available on 4K Blu-ray, so we took a look to see if this is one that’s worth owning.