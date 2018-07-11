Exclusive ‘Ready Player One’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes of Spielberg’s Blockbuster

0

We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adaptation Ready Player One. Based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Cline, the film follows Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), who spends most of his time in a Virtual Reality space called the OASIS hunting for special keys that will give the winner control over the entire space. This puts him at odds with the nefarious IOI Corporation, and so Wade and his friends must battle in the real world and in the virtual space to save the OASIS.

Spielberg made extensive use of motion-capture technology to bring Ready Player One to life, and indeed 60% of the movie was shot using mo-cap cameras and technology. In the video below, you can get an inside look at what it was like to shoot these mo-cap sequences against what was essentially a blank canvas.

The Blu-ray release of Ready Player One includes a bounty of behind-the-scenes featurettes just like this one, delving into everything from the visual effects to the sound to the 1980s influence. Check out the clip below. Ready Player One is available on Digital HD starting today and will be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 24th.