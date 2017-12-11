Over 15 Easter Eggs We Spotted in the New ‘Ready Player One’ Trailer

0

When a feature film adaptation of Ready Player One was in the works, author Ernest Cline was candid about his doubts the movie would ever happen. Not only can development be a fickle beast, but the book is so packed with IP from various rights holders that including just a fraction of the references from the book would cost a boatload. As it turns out, Warner Bros. landed possibly the only director who could both navigate the various licensing issues and cut great deals: Steven Spielberg.

While the film takes place in the future and revolves around the virtual reality world of the OASIS, it’s packed to the gills with references to books, movies, video games, cartoons, and more from various decades—but mostly the 80s. A new trailer arrived over the weekend that revealed even more Easter Eggs in the film, including a character from the fairly new video game Overwatch, King Kong, and more than one Street Fighter character.

Here’s what we spotted—and click on any image for high-resolution.