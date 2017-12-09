First ‘Ready Player One’ Poster Teases a Massive Easter Egg Hunt

0

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first poster for Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated Ready Player One. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Cline and takes place in a dystopian future where humanity spends most of its time in the VR world of OASIS—which is basically a new internet, but in Virtual Reality. When the creator of OASIS died, he challenged the world to an Easter Egg hunt inside the OASIS, with the winner taking a fortune and control of the OASIS in perpetuity. Tye Sheridan plays a teenager who stumbles upon the first Easter Egg, leading to an intense race against time (and corporatism) to find the remaining clues.

This choice of project was a curious one for Spielberg as the source material is packed with 80s pop culture references to many films Spielberg either directed or produced. Moreover, the filmmaker hasn’t tackled a straight-up summer blockbuster since 2011’s The Adventures of Tintin (or, if you count that as a “family film”, since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull). This film sees Spielberg making heavy use of CG and motion-capture technology with a packed cast, and that’s reason enough to be intrigued.

This poster strongly evokes Spielberg’s own E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial while also teasing the Easter Egg hunt in a big way. But the most curious aspect of the poster is the incredibly long length of our hero’s right leg. I can’t for the life of me figure out if this is intentional (i.e. “questioning reality”) or an oversight. If it’s the latter, that’s a pretty big screw-up.

Regardless, I’ll see every single Spielberg film in the theater with glee, so I’m mighty excited for this one. Check back tomorrow morning to see the new trailer, and take a closer look at the poster below by clicking for high-resolution. Scripted by Cline and Zak Penn, Ready Player One opens in theaters on March 30, 2018 and also stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.