New ‘Ready Player One’ Trailer Takes You to a World of Pure Imagination

Warner Bros. has released a new Ready Player One trailer. The upcoming film from Steven Spielberg follows Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), an unlikely hero in the virtual world of the OASIS where he and anyone else can be whomever they want, but must protect their online lives from the evil Innovative Online Industries (IOI) company that wants to control OASIS and monetize it.

It’s rare that Spielberg would take on a movie that could be deemed “controversial” (even The Post is like, “Freedom of the Press is good” and we all nod in agreement), but I think Ready Player One could really rile some people up. It’s a movie that appears to the jump into the heart of the online/real-life divide and how we’re living two intertwined lives these days because of technology. Where the movie gets fuzzy is like, “We have to fight against the evil corporation!” while packing the movie with IP that’s owned by corporations that would happily own the Internet if they were given the chance. I don’t know how that will all shake out in the finished film, but I’m excited to find out.

Check out the new Ready Player One trailer. The film opens March 29th and also stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.

