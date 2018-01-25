‘Ready Player One’ and ‘Black Panther’ Get Exactly the Ratings You Think They Would

0

Surprising no one, both DreamWorks/Warner Bros.’ Ready Player One and Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther are getting PG-13 ratings. What’s more interesting here is exactly why each movie got the rating that it did. Steven Spielberg‘s adaptation of Ernest Cline‘s novel is going to be an interesting one, not just because there are so many licensed brands to wrangle in the nostalgia-fueled film but because Cline worked some pretty mature subject material into his story that probably won’t make it onto the screen. The description of the PG-13 rating, however, suggests that it won’t be all squeaky clean.

As for Ryan Coogler‘s Marvel movie, the superhero story’s all-out action and a “brief rude gesture” was enough to earn it the same rating. Thats as expected. It certainly wasn’t going to be an R-rated film by any means, and nothing outside of kids movies get a PG rating these days, but I am now intrigued by the brief rude gesture. I hope it’s a new Wakandan custom that becomes all the rage.

Here’s what you can expect from Ready Player One‘s PG-13 rating:

Spielberg’s READY PLAYER ONE is rated PG-13: sequences of sci-fi action violence, bloody images, some suggestive material, nudity and language…in other words…it’s on like Donkey Kong. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) January 24, 2018

The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

