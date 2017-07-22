‘Ready Player One’ SDCC Panel Recap: Spielberg Teases Big ‘Iron Giant’ Role, Reveals Why He Signed On

0

When people tell me, ‘Hey, have you read this book? It would make a great movie’, I tend to scoff. Why can’t a good book just be, you know, a good book? It doesn’t need a film adaptation to merit its existence. And yet – after finishing Ernie Cline’s fun Ready Player One, of course, my first thought was – ‘Hey, this could make a great film.’ Sometimes I hate myself.

There’s just something about Ready Player One’s utopia-within-a-dystopia that feels filmic. Perhaps it’s all the 80’s film references and the nostalgia-dripping descriptions that scream, ‘Put me on the big screen.’ Regardless – I’m in the bag for a Ready Player One film-adaptation. Add in Steven Spielberg – and, well, can’t they just screen this movie today? Please?

They did not.

But Steven Spielberg, writers Ernie Cline & Zak Penn, and the entire cast (Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, and T.J. Miller) did premiere exclusive new footage at their Hall H Panel. Below are the bullet point highlights.

A coin moves into a video game slot scored to the 2001: A Space Odyssey soundtrack – announcing Ready Player One.

Ernie Cline – “I grew up watching [Spielberg] movies. They’re woven into my fabric of being.” So it’s been amazing to watch Spielberg adapt the novel into the film.

Spielberg describes the future of Ready Player One as one that feels more and more likely.

Spielberg then previews a trailer – watch it here. It looks AMAZING!

Per Ernest Cline – Ready Player One’s going to open people up to virtual reality. It’s going to bring virtual reality into the mainstream and open people’s minds to it.

Per TJ Miller, Ready Player One’s virtual reality is a little more “real than Lawnmower Man.”

Per Spielberg – he was drawn to the world of the novel – this dystopian world and how it intersects with virtual reality, to the point where people can’t tell the difference.

Per Spielberg – The Iron Giant plays a major role in the film.

Ready Player One opens in theaters everywhere March 30th, 2018.

