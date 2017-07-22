First ‘Ready Player One’ Trailer Reveals Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Adaptation

0

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Ready Player One. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is an adaptation of the Ernest Cline novel of the same name and takes place in the year 2045, where the world is on the brink of chaos and collapse. Tye Sheridan stars as a young boy named Wade Watts, who decides to join a worldwide contest to find a literal Easter egg hidden in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality in which most people now spend their time. Whoever finds the Easter egg gains control of the OASIS in perpetuity, so Wade teams up with other “gunters” to find the egg before a nefarious corporation can find it and monetize the whole thing, locking out those less fortunate.

So how’s the trailer? In-freaking-credible. It’s now clear why Ready Player One needed such a long post-production period—the OASIS is an entirely CG-created world, with Spielberg harkening back to his Tintin days with stunning, photo-real environments and characters. The 80s tinge on this thing is perfect, from the use of Rush to cameos from familiar characters and designs, while not coming off as overbearing. And of course the use of the Willy Wonka theme is phenomenal. I say all of this as someone who was only lukewarm on the book, and I absolutely cannot wait to see what other surprises are in store from the full film.

Watch the Ready Player One trailer below and click here for our full recap of the movie’s SDCC panel. Scripted by Cline and Zak Penn (The Incredible Hulk), the film also stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance. Ready Player One opens in theaters on March 30, 2018.

