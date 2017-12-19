Rebecca Ferguson on Lip Syncing for ‘The Greatest Showman’ & Returning for ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

0

-

Rebecca Ferguson features opposite Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams in The Greatest Showman, but of the three, Ferguson is the only one not credited on the film’s official soundtrack. That’s because, as RuPaul might say, the time had come for the actress to lip sync for her life.

Ferguson plays Jenny Lind, one of the best opera singers in the world, in the film. Though the Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation star went to music school in Stockholm, she says there’s a difference between her experience and playing one of the greats. So Loren Allred from The Voice recorded the character’s song, “Never Enough,” and Ferguson did a lip sync performance for the film.

“If I would F-U-C-K that up, I would be embarrassed. So I thought, ‘Loren, you just go for it, girl!’” Ferguson told Collider.

The actress was in New York promoting The Greatest Showman at a press junket with fellow stars Jackman, Efron, Zendaya, and Tony winner Keala Settles. Jackman portrays P.T. Barnum of Barnum & Bailey Circus in a story that paints him as a dreamer who rose up from poverty to launch a troupe of oddities – including Settles as the bearded lady.

Here’s the synopsis:

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Ferguson also spoke briefly – and we mean briefly – about her reprisal of Isla in the next Mission Impossible film. “I can tell you that the new Mission will be explosive, dynamic, interesting, captivating, and hardcore never-seen-action-before,” she said.

The Greatest Showman opens in theaters on Dec. 20, while M:I 6 is scheduled for theaters on July 27, 2018.