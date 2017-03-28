Rebecca Ferguson on ‘Life’, Tomas Alfredson’s ‘The Snowman’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ with Hugh Jackman

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With Life now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Rebecca Ferguson to talk about the film. If you’re not familiar with the sci-fi thriller, Life also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya, and Hiroyuki Sanada and it revolves around the six-member crew of the International Space Station as they come into contact with the very first evidence of biological life on Mars: a small, single-celled organism. As they begin to research the specimen, however, this “life” proves far more dangerous than they could have ever imagined. Life was written by Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

During the interview Ferguson talked about how none of the characters in Life make dumb movie mistakes, how many takes were ruined due to the wire work (most of the film takes place in zero G), how she got ready for the role, and more. In addition, she also talked about working with director Tomas Alfredson on The Snowman, The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman, and Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible 6.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and the Life red band trailer.

Rebecca Ferguson:

How no one in Life is making stupid movie mistakes.

The challenge of trying to make a movie in zero G.

How many takes were ruined due to the wire work?

Was training for Life sort of like training for a Mission Impossible due to the wire work?

Talks about working with Tomas Alfredson on The Snowman in Norway.

Talks about The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman and Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission Impossible 6.

Here’s the official synopsis for Life: