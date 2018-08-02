Rebecca Ferguson Lands Key Roles in ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Doctor Sleep’

0

Fresh off the smashing success of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, actress Rebecca Ferguson has booked two major gigs. Per Deadline, the White Queen star has joined the Men in Black spinoff in “a key role” opposite Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. But when the new Men in Black film became a reality, it was reported that it would be a more global story with a bigger ensemble, so Ferguson’s casting is in line with that, and she joins a swell cast that also includes Kumail Nanjiani and Emma Thopmson. F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) is directing the film for a May 2019 release date.

Additionally, Ferguson has closed a deal to play Rose the Hat in Doctor Sleep, which is based on Stephen King’s The Shining sequel novel of the same name. Oculus filmmaker Mike Flanagan directs Doctor Sleep, which has Ewan McGregor in the role of the adult Danny Torrance. Rose the Hat is the head of a cult that feeds off the “steam” of young people who shine, like Danny. So Ferguson is turning villain for this one.

Ferguson turned heads as the lead of Starz’s The White Queen series, but broke out in a big way with her take on the character of Ilsa Foust in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. She found herself in high demand after that film, being courted for the X-Men spinoff Gambit but ultimately turning that down for a chance to play a supporting role in the female-driven bestseller adaptation The Girl on the Train. She subsequently booked what at the time was a coveted gig in The Snowman opposite Michael Fassbender, and was even eyed for a role in Alien: Covenant—perhaps the Katherine Waterston character?

Most recently Ferguson shined in Fox’s breakout musical hit The Greatest Showman and has a key role in Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish’s highly anticipated follow-up film The Kid Who Would Be King. Of course there’s always the possibility of more Mission: Impossible on the table (here’s hoping), but Men in Black and Doctor Sleep are two major gigs that are well deserved for Ferguson, and will no doubt benefit from her talents.