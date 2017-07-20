‘Rebel in the Rye’ Trailer Celebrates the Genius of J.D. Salinger

0

IFC Films has released the Rebel in the Rye trailer. The upcoming biopic from writer-director Danny Strong (Game Change) follows J.D. Salinger (Nicholas Hoult) from aspiring writer through the creation of his defining work, The Catcher in the Rye. The story takes us through Salinger’s complicated relationship with his father, learning from mentor and professor Whit Burnett (Kevin Spacey), fighting in World War II, and returning home to cope with PTSD by trying to finish Catcher in the Rye.

I had high hopes for the film when I saw it at Sundance, but it was a bit of a letdown. Rather than demythologizing Salinger, it feels like a backdoor adaptation of Catcher in the Rye, unable to directly turn the book into a movie (Salinger’s estate will never allow it), so he melds Salinger and Holden Caulfield together, never really reaching the truth behind the author or his famous character. The movie has its moments, but this trailer, which presents the picture as a dry biopic, is pretty much spot on. There’s nothing unexpected about Rebel in the Rye and it’s really only for die-hard fans of Salinger who want to see him get the biopic treatment.

Check out the Rebel in the Rye trailer below. The film opens September 15th and also stars Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Sarah Paulson, Hope Davis, and Victor Garber.

