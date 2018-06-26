Rebel Wilson to Produce and Star in Comic Adaptation ‘Crowded’

0

Rebel Wilson is making her comic book movie debut. The Pitch Perfect actress will produce and star in an adaptation of the Image Comics book Crowded, written by Christopher Sebela and drawn by Ro Stein and Ted Brandt. The story takes place in a future where the world’s economy is centered around job sharing and apps, and the latest trend is Reapr, a crowdfunding platform that funds assassinations. Charlie, a woman who leads a normal life, is shocked to find that she’s become a Reapr target, so she hires the lowest rated bodyguard on the Dfend app, Vita. Action and hilarity ensue.

Per THR, Wilson is producing the film via her Camp Sugar production banner, with Oni Entertainment also producing. Sebela will serve as a consulting producer, but this project’s still a ways off as the search is now on to find a writer to adapt the material.

This premise actually sounds pretty intriguing and could be a great vehicle for Wilson, who most recently starred in the threequel Pitch Perfect 3. She’s currently filming a role in Taika Waititi’s Hitler satire Jojo Rabbit, and will soon be seen in the romcom Isn’t It Romantic alongside Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra, which opens in 2019. Wilson’s production shingle is also currently in post-production on its first film, The Hustle, a Dirty Rotten Scoundrel remake that stars Wilson and Anne Hathaway.