‘Red Dead Online’ Arrives This Week

0

If you’re like me, then you’ve spent the past month playing Red Dead Redemption 2 almost every day and you’re still nowhere close to getting 100% in the game (I’m at around 92%, but I know the “Kill Small Animals” challenge is probably going to break me). However, if you’re looking to get away from the single-player campaign, then you dive into Red Dead Online, which launches this week. According to THR, the beta will begin tomorrow, November 27th and then there will be full public access on Friday, November 30th.

Per THR:

“Players will be able to create their own customized characters and their abilities as they explore the sprawling open world of Red Dead Redemption 2 with other players from around the world. Users can join or form their own Posse of up to seven players; gather around the fire at their camp; hunt, fish and explore the towns of the world; meet and take on missions from familiar faces in the game; search for lost treasure; attack rival gangs’ hideouts; and compete with other players and entire Posses in spontaneous fights, large-scale set-piece battles, open world challenges and more.”

Rockstar has had massive success with Grand Theft Auto Online, and I imagine Red Dead Online will be no different. It’s very much with the “Games as a Service” model that major publishers have adopted because it means there’s an avenue to keep shelling out money. To be fair, it’s not a model where you have to pay to make any meaningful advancement, but there’s enough tempting stuff where the online currency might be worth it.

If you’re looking to get in on the beta, here’s how it will work:

“Red Dead Online will launch with an early access period on Nov. 27 for Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition owners at 8:30 a.m. ET. On Wednesday, all users who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on Oct. 26, according to Rockstar’s data, will be open to play. On Thursday, that window will open to include gamers who played the game between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, and by Friday all players who own Red Dead Redemption 2 will be able to play Red Dead Online by launching the game and selecting the “Online” option in the top right of the title menu.”

I’ll see you in the Old West! I’ll be the guy getting killed repeatedly and making no progress.

For more on Red Dead Online, here’s Collider Games talking about the news: