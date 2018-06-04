‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Special Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Collector’s Box Revealed

0

I’m looking forward to Red Dead Redemption 2 as much as anyone, but Rockstar is really going to try an milk the fans with the various editions that have become standard in the video game industry. Rockstar has announced various editions of the upcoming video game that are now available for pre-order.

All pre-orders will get the following Story Mode enhancements:

War Horse: This handsome iron-grey-colored Ardennes War Horse can always be relied on in the heat of the battle. With greater courage and stamina than the average steed, this is a horse that knows how to keep its head under fire.

The Outlaw Survival Kit: The Outlaw Survival Kit contains a collection of key supplies for enduring the rigors of life on the frontier, including items to replenish Health, Dead Eye and more.