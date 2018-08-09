‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: First Gameplay Video Reveals New Details

0

Back in 2004, Rockstar Games unveiled its first Old West single-player action-adventure game, Red Dead Revolver. 14 years later, the company is set to roll out Red Dead Redemption 2, the third installment in the franchise. And to further tantalize players ahead of the game’s October 26th release, the developer has made a new gameplay video available to one and all.

My one and only reaction to this debut gameplay video is, “Shut up and take my money.” This game looks incredible. The video reveals the basics of the Red Dead 2 gameplay, which finds you leading a gang in the expansive, open world. Your gang will set up various camps along the way through the main mission, and these camps serve as a homebase of sorts where you can eat, sleep, play games, and do chores.

The video also reveals that you, the player, get to choose how good or bad the main character is based on your decisions. Additionally, how you treat your horse will determine how well he or she will listen to you during times of duress. There’s a lot to unpack here so it’s best to simply sit back, watch, and request some serious time off work in late October to do nothing but play Red Dead Redemption 2.

Check out the first gameplay video from Rockstar‘s Red Dead Redemption 2 below: