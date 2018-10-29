Watch: How to Get Rich in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

0

If you’re like me, you spent a large portion of your weekend playing Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s newest game arrived last Friday, and there’s a lot to see and do to the point where it can be a bit overwhelming (I haven’t even really bothered with hunting yet since it seems like it’s fairly time consuming and takes a lot of patience to hunt the required animals). However, money can be in short supply. There’s enough to get by, but if you want to make upgrades to your camp or stock up on provisions, you can find yourself wishing you had a bit more cash on hand.

Thankfully, Caboose with Collider Games is to the rescue, and he’s got three quests that will net you quit a bit of cash. First, these are not glitches or exploits. You don’t need to break the game or hit “X” at just the right spot while hanging upside down in order to make it blow gold everywhere. Each of these quests is designed to get you gold bars, which can then be sold at a fence for $500 a pop. These little quests are designed to get you seven bars total, which will bring you $3,500 when you sell them all. Not bad for a day’s work, especially when this guide will tell you exactly where to go and exactly what to do (how anyone would figure out some of these things without a guide is beyond me). I know personally I’ll be using this guide once I get off work to try and pick up some extra cash and seriously upgrade the camp.

Check out the video below, and sound off with your thoughts on Red Dead Redemption 2 in the comments. Are you liking the game so far? What do you think it could do better? What did you name your horse?