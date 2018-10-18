‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Launch Trailer Shows an Action-Packed Fight for Survival

0

Rockstar Games has released the Red Dead Redemption 2 launch trailer. The upcoming prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption is the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive.

I’m not surprised that this trailer chooses to lean heavily on the action and drama since this is Rockstar’s last big push to sell the game before it hits stores next week. You want to make a trailer that will appeal to the widest audience possible, and while I’m here for all the side quests and western fun, gamers who are deep into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may need some more convincing to pull themselves away and give Rockstar’s latest a spin.

Check out the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer below. The game hits PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th. If you’ve pre-ordered the digital version, you can start pre-loading the game starting tonight at midnight.

Here’s the official synopsis for Red Dead Redemption 2: