New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Images Reveal Where You and Your Posse Will Roam

0

The October 26th release date for Red Dead Redemption II is fast approaching. To continue the hype train, Rockstar Games has slowly been rolling out content that players can expect to enjoy when they finally get their hands on the long-awaited sequel. Everything we’ve seen so far suggests the final product will be worth the wait, but RDR2 has both a lot to live up to compared to its predecessor and a lot to measure up against where contemporary games are concerned.

So far, we’ve seen character reveals along with some additional plot details, the first gameplay video showing the variety of choices you’ll have as you guide your character across the frontier, and, of course, the trailer released earlier this year. Now, Rockstar Games has revealed some vintage location images along with details teasing the plot you’ll face in each place. How you mix and mingle with the local folk is up to you, but it’s clear from these new images that there’s a wide world of adventure out there to explore.

Courtesy of Rockstar Games’ page:

Discover some of the towns dotted across the vast and varied landscape of Red Dead Redemption 2; from the forests of West Elizabeth to the mountains of Ambarino to the plains of New Hanover to the swamps of Lemoyne.

Check out all the newly revealed locations below: