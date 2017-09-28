New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer Features Black Hats and Gator Attacks

0

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new trailer for their highly anticipated (and long-in-coming) video game Red Dead Redemption 2. Not only does this new trailer confirm the playable characters that gamers will be getting to know, it also doubles down on the Spring 2018 release date which was previously reported after some earlier delays. (See more video game release dates here.) Now that you can actually pre-order the game, it should be a done deal.

And if you’re on the fence at all about picking this game up, this trailer should put those doubts to rest. The open-world Western action-adventure-shooter will be focusing on the new character of outlaw Arthur Morgan, but it’s certainly got ties to the previous release. Morgan is a part of the Van der Linde gang, otherwise known as Dutch’s Gang due to the leadership of Dutch van der Linde. Fans of Red Dead Redemption will known this as John Marston’s former gang, but it remains to be seen just how the infamous outlaws will factor into this new game.

Check out the new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 below:

The all-new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive. Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience. Coming Spring 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.

