‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Rockstar Games Announces ‘Red Dead Online’ Multiplayer Beta

Today Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Online, a new online connected experience that will be set against the backdrop of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s enormous open world.

Red Dead Online is described as an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways. Using the gameplay of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players.

If you’re wondering about how this is going to compare to GTA Online or if resources will be shifted away from the more established online multiplayer platform, we’ve got some answers for you.

IGN had access to the game’s devs, who gave some more insider info as to what fans and players can expect from Red Dead Online. Check it out in their video below:

Red Dead Online is planned for launch in November 2018, initially as a public beta, with more news to come soon. As with most online experiences of this size and scale, there will inevitably be some turbulence at launch, which the devs see as an opportunity to work with their dedicated community to “share ideas, help us fix teething problems and work with us to develop Red Dead Online into something really fun and innovative.”

Access to Red Dead Online is free to anyone with a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26, 2018.

