‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Delayed Again as New Release Date and Images Revealed

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 release date has been announced, and fans aren’t gonna like it. The video game was originally slated for release in Fall 2017, then was delayed to Spring 2018. Well, now the game won’t be arriving until Fall 2018—a full year after its initial release date. Rockstar Games announced today that Red Dead Redemption 2 will hit shelves on October 26, 2018, apologizing for the delay but noting the game needed “a little extra time for polish” while promising the finished game will be worth the wait.

While this is a bummer, it’s not exactly a huge surprise. This is par for the course in the video game world, and since we’ve waited years for Red Dead Redemption 2, what’s another few months to ensure we get the best version of the game possible? The game marks the first Rockstar effort created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, which is no doubt one of the causes of the delay.

We still don’t know a ton about the story of Red Dead Redemption 2, but in announcing the delay Rockstar also released some new images that look downright gorgeous. The first game is one of the best video games of the 21st century, and it appears the company has gone even further in fleshing out the character details and landscapes this time around. There’s snow!

So ease the pain of this release date delay news by perusing the new Red Dead Redemption 2 images below, and circle October 26th on your calendar. The fact that they gave a specific date this time around hopefully means that one stays firm.

