‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Delayed But New Images Should Help to Ease the Pain

Your trip to the Wild West is gonna take a little bit longer. The highly anticipated release of Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2, which was originally slated for a Fall 2017 release late last year, is now delayed until Spring 2018. The game-maker confirmed the news today, along with a bonus release of some new screenshots in order to smooth over the bad news. They’re reassuring, of course, but this delay will likely cause some consternation amongst fans, gamers, and streamers out there. The good news is that a solid game experience for current-gen platforms should be arriving sometime next year.

Here’s how Rockstar Games broke the news:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch Spring 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans. We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer. In the meantime, please enjoy this selection of new screenshots from the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. To stay up-to-date on all of our latest news and info, make sure you’re subscribed to the Rockstar Mailing List and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

Here’s the original release date trailer to get an idea of what the sequel will look like:

Here’s the official synopsis for Red Dead Redemption 2:

Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.

