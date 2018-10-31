Watch: 10 Useful Tips and Tricks for Playing ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

0

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a very big game, so big that it at times may seem overwhelming. Not to fear, though, because we’ve got a handy “tips and tricks” video to help guide you through your playing experience, making it both easier and more enjoyable.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 tips and tricks video comes courtesy of Collider Games’ Caboose, who runs down 10 incredibly useful finds. One you may already be aware of is cinematic mode. While the game’s lack of easy fast travel is a bit frustrating, you have the ability to set a waypoint and then enter cinematic mode while riding your horse, which means you don’t have to sit there and steer or press a button to continue on your way. This tip comes with a warning, however, as plenty of people have run into hilarious trouble while relying solely on cinematic mode.

Another tip that’s quite helpful is, well, helping strangers. These same strangers may come across you in a town or saloon later in the game and will offer to buy you something if you helped them previously, so keep this in mind. And if you’re looking for a fast/easy way to refill your DeadEye meter, doing chores around the camp will do the trick.

Additionally, Red Dead Redemption 2 has cheat codes hidden throughout the game, but while you have a cheat code on you’re unable to save the game or unlock achievements or trophies.

Check out the Red Dead Redemption 2 tips and tricks video below, and if you missed Collider Games’ previous video that ran down how to make a lot of money, click here. For more Collider Games content, visit our YouTube channel.