‘Red Sparrow’ 4K Blu-ray Review: Is the Underrated Thriller Worth the Upgrade?

Camera technology has advanced tremendously over the last decade or two, as more and more filmmakers have stretched the limits of digital cinematography. And now, with the advent of 4K televisions and Blu-rays, we can experience that pristine image quality like never before.

But while most new releases are now coming to 4K Blu-ray, not all films are worth the increased price. One that is, however, is Red Sparrow, a dramatic spy thriller directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) and starring Jennifer Lawrence, that was released to little fanfare earlier this year. The film is now available on 4K Blu-ray, and I’ve given the disc an extensive look to see if it gives enough bang for buck to make the purchase worth it.