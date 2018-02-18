L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Red Sparrow’ IMAX Screening With Francis Lawrence

0

Back in 2015, Collider partnered up with IMAX for a screening series. The goal was to show both old and new movies and have intimate conversations with the people involved in bringing the films to life. While I had optimistic goals for what I wanted to accomplish, over the past two years we’ve absolutely exceeded my lofty expectations by showing some of the biggest new releases before they’ve been in theaters with meet and greets for the fans. To every filmmaker and actor that’s worked with us, I say thank you!

However, there is one person that deserves an individual shout out and that’s director Francis Lawrence. That’s because every idea has to start somewhere, and back when the screening series was just a dream, Francis Lawrence agreed to launch the IMAX screening series by letting us screen The Hunger Games Mockingjay – Part 2 and then he sat down with me for an extended Q&A with a lucky group of fans. Because of that screening, I was able to reach out to other filmmakers and studios to show it can be done and the rest is history.

With Francis Lawrence’s fantastic new spy thriller, Red Sparrow, about to hit theaters and IMAX screens on March 2nd, I’m happy to announce thanks to 20th Century Fox, Collider will be partnering up with IMAX for a special screening of the film in laser projection on February 28th at 7pm. After the screening ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with Lawrence once again.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Red Sparrow with Francis Lawrence”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday the 24th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening on Sunday the 25th.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on February 28th at 7pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

Here’s the official synopsis for Red Sparrow which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons.